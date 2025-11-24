Unbeaten India Triumphs in Inaugural T20 Blind Women's World Cup Final

New Delhi: The Indian women’s blind cricket team scripted history by winning the first-ever T20 Blind Women’s World Cup, defeating Nepal by seven wickets in the final at Colombo’s P Saravanamuttu Stadium on Sunday. Choosing to bowl first after winning the toss, India showcased a disciplined bowling effort that restricted Nepal to a modest 114 for 5, conceding just one boundary all innings.

Phula Saren was the star of the chase, scoring a calm and decisive unbeaten 44 runs from 27 balls with four boundaries, steering India to reach 117 for 3 in just 12.1 overs with 47 balls remaining. The victory crowned a flawless campaign during which India remained unbeaten.

India’s journey to the final was marked by dominant wins over notable teams including Sri Lanka, Australia, the United States, and Pakistan. The semifinal featured a resounding nine-wicket win over Australia, while Nepal advanced to the final by narrowly defeating Pakistan.

This inaugural tournament, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, was held across three cities New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Colombo and featured six teams embracing the unique format of blind cricket, including visually impaired player classifications and the use of an audible ball.

Noteworthy individual performances included Pakistan’s Mehreen Ali, who topped the batting charts with over 600 runs, including two massive centuries, highlighting the competitive spirit and talent throughout the event.

India’s triumph highlights a significant step forward for women’s blind cricket, enhancing the profile of the sport in India and encouraging greater recognition and support for visually impaired athletes nationally and internationally. The tournament firmly established the growing prowess and promise of women’s cricket across all formats in India.