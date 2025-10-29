Unexplained Demise of Army Personnel from Bilasipara Raises Concern

Guwahati: Deep sorrow has gripped the small village of Athiyabari in Bilasipara following the unfortunate death of Hridayjit Nath, a young Indian army personnel, who died suddenly while on duty.

The young soldier was reportedly 21-year-old and was enlisted two years ago. He was assigned to the 313 Artillery Regiment of the Indian Army’s Agniveer Regiment. After completing his training with success, he was posted at the Hatigarh Army Camp in Udalguri district, Assam.

Sources have claimed that the family of the deceased was informed that Hridayjit had passed away while on service. Locals and community organisers are deeply shocked and concerned because of the uncanny circumstances surrounding his death.

The mysterious facts about the death create a chaotic atmosphere, which caused a great deal of worry among the residents of the village. His mortal remains were returned to his hometown late at night. Hundreds of mourning locals assemble to pay homage to the young, bright soldier.

Furthermore, his final rites were carried out at a community cremation site in the presence of his family and well-wishers. Full military honours have been given amid the distressing incident.

The family, as well as several local organisations, have urged for a fair and transparent probe into the matter and longed for valid responses. Since Hridayjit was the sole provider of the family, the family has requested the government to provide financial support.