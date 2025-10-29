ABSU Holds Massive Rally in Biswanath Demanding Full BTR Implementation

Guwahati : The All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) is holding a massive protest rally in Biswanath today, demanding the full implementation of the Bodo Territorial Region (BTR) agreement. The march proceeds from Biswanath Court Ground through the town, culminating at Kamalakanta Field, where a memorandum is being submitted to Union Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma via the District Commissioner.

Five years after the signing of the BTR agreement, several crucial clauses remain unimplemented, leaving the Bodo community deprived of constitutional and political rights. Protesters are raising slogans and calling for immediate action on all pending provisions.