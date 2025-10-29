ABSU Holds Massive Rally in Biswanath Demanding Full BTR Implementation

Guwahati : The All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) is holding a massive protest rally in Biswanath today, demanding the full implementation of the Bodo Territorial Region (BTR) agreement. The march proceeds from Biswanath Court Ground through the town, culminating at Kamalakanta Field, where a memorandum is being submitted to Union Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma via the District Commissioner.
Five years after the signing of the BTR agreement, several crucial clauses remain unimplemented, leaving the Bodo community deprived of constitutional and political rights. Protesters are raising slogans and calling for immediate action on all pending provisions.
Key demands include amendments to Article 280 and the Sixth Schedule under the 125th Constitutional Amendment Act, 2019; granting Scheduled Tribe (Hill) status to Bodos in Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao; full authority for village demarcation, boundary determination, and elections under the Bodo Welfare Autonomous Council, provincialisation of BTR schools and colleges and Bodo-medium schools outside the BTR, inclusion of additional villages from Sonitpur, Biswanath, and southern BTR, land rights for indigenous communities under the Forest Rights Act, 2006, and a ₹1,500 crore special development package for inter-village development.