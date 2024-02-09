Union Cabinet approves 2 railway projects for Assam

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today approved six projects of the Ministry of Railways, including two projects in Assam. The two projects are: a doubling of the railway line between Lumding and Furkating with a cost of Rs 2,333 crore; and a new rail-road bridge near Guwahati connecting Agthori and Kamakhya with a cost of Rs 1,650 crore. The Lumding-Furkating doubling of the line will directly benefit the local population of Hojai, Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, and Dimapur.

