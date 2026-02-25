Union Cabinet Approves Name Change from Kerala to Keralam

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Tuesday gave its approval to the proposal to change the name of Kerala to Keralam. Briefing reporters after a meeting of the Union Cabinet, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the Kerala Alteration of Name Bill will be sent to the state assembly for its approval The decision comes ahead of the assembly polls in the state, slated for the first half of this year. (IANS)

