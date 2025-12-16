Union Finance Minister, CM Sarma discuss Assam’s Development

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In a bid to strengthen cooperation between the Centre and the state to further accelerate Assam's growth trajectory, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma deliberated on a wide range of issues when the CM called on the Finance Minister in New Delhi today.

The Chief Minister called on the Union Finance Minister to discuss key issues related to the state's development and the welfare of its people.

The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her continued support and guidance in advancing Assam's development agenda and reaffirmed his commitment to working closely with the Central Government for the overall progress and well-being of the people of the state.

