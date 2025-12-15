CM Himanta Biswa Sarma invites Vice President to visit Assam to witness development

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma called on the Vice President of India, C.P. Radhakrishnan, in the national capital on Sunday. During his visit, the CM invited the recently appointed Vice President to visit Assam.

C.P. Radhakrishnan assumed the august office of Vice President of India on September 12, 2025.

During the meeting at the Vice President's residence, the Chief Minister personally congratulated Radhakrishnan on his assumption of the prestigious office of the Vice President of India. The Chief Minister also extended a formal invitation to the Vice President to visit Assam and witness the state's transformation and developmental progress achieved in the past few years.

The Vice President appreciated the CM's gesture and interacted warmly with him during the meeting lasting for around 30 minutes.

Later taking to X, Chief Minister Sarma wrote, "Honoured to call upon Hon'ble Vice President of India, CP Radhakrishnan ji, in New Delhi today. I personally congratulated him on assuming the august office of @VPIndia and invited him to visit Assam to witness the State's transformation in recent years."

Also Read: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Orunodoi 3.0 in BTR