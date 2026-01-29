Union Home Minister Amit Shah Arriving on Two-Day Assam Visit

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Dibrugarh tomorrow evening on a two-day Assam visit. On January 30, Amit Shah will lay the foundation of the second Assam Assembly building in the state in Dibrugarh. Then, he is scheduled to attend the Mising Cultural Festival at Dhemaji. He will then proceed to Guwahati to attend a party meeting at the BJP headquarters. Following the meeting, he will take off for West Bengal.

