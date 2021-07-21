Union Home Minister Amit Shah to meet Northeast CMs in Shillong on July 24 & 25

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will have discussions on various issues of Northeast with the Chief Ministers of the region during a two-day meet in Shillong from July 24. The agenda primarily include ways to boost the overall development of the Northeast; tackling the menace of drug abuse and inter-State movement of narcotics; as well as addressing the rising cases of human trafficking from the region.

Giving this information to the media here on Tuesday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma added, "After returning from Shillong, Union Home Minister Amit Shahji will inaugurate a new unit in GMCH (Gauhati Medical College & Hospital) on July 25. In that same function, he will virtually lay the foundation stone of Tamulpur Medical College; and also launch the scheme to help the next of kin of each of the around 4,000 COVID-19 victims with Rs one lakh.

On the inter-State boundary issue, CM Sarma said, "I shall meet Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma in Shillong on July 23. There will also be a discussion on the issue With Arunachal CM Pema Khandu the next day."

CM Sarma pointed out, "On the Mizoram front, we are having eyeball to eyeball confrontation. The situation is still fragile. Of course, talks are still on at the DC and SP levels.

"The Assam-Nagaland boundary issue is sub judice in the Supreme Court of India."

