Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw launches ‘Chakshu’ portal

New Delhi: The government on Monday launched the ‘Chakshu’ facility on the Sanchar Saathi portal, an initiative empowering citizens to proactively report suspected fraud in communication. Union Minister of Communications, Railways, Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, launched the portal, saying the government has been persistently making efforts to check cyber-frauds under the Secure India project at three levels — national, organisational and individual.

Chakshu facilitates citizens to report suspected fraud communication received over calls, SMS or WhatsApp messages with the intention of defrauding people, like KYC expiry or updating bank account details, payment wallets, SIM, gas connections etc. (IANS)

