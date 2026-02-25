Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Slams Racial Abuse on Northeast Women

NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Development of the Northeastern Region, Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Tuesday condemned the racial abuse against Arunachali women in New Delhi, stating that the Centre would not tolerate such incidents. Scindia said that he spoke with Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who has assured him of stringent action in the case. The Union Minister said that an FIR has been filed into the incident.

In an X post, the Union Minister said, "Deeply disturbed by the racial harassment faced by three young women from Arunachal Pradesh in Malviya Nagar, South Delhi. A minor residential issue escalating into abuse and intimidation rooted in prejudice is profoundly shameful."

"Spoke with CM of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu ji, and took up the matter with the Commissioner of Delhi Police. Have sought immediate and stringent action. An FIR has been registered, and I am assured the accused will be apprehended swiftly. Any injustice against our brothers and sisters from the Northeast will not be tolerated. Their safety and dignity are paramount to us," he added. (ANI)

Also Read: Pema Khandu condemns racial abuse of Arunachal women in Delhi