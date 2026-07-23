‘No punitive and legal action against protestors’: Sonam Wangchuk sets condition to end fast

Gurugram: Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Wednesday demanded the Centre's assurance for no "punitive or retaliatory legal action" against protestors who joined the Cockroach Janata Party's 'Sansad Chalo' protest, as a condition for ending his indefinite fast.

Sonam Wangchuk has entered the 25th day of his indefinite fast, which began with the demand of resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmandra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak.

In a statement issued on X, Sonam Wangchuk maintained that the protestors did not commit any offence by participating in the movement.

He wrote, "Therefore, I respectfully request an unequivocal assurance from the Government that none of the young protesters will face any punitive or retaliatory legal action for participating in this movement. Their only 'offence' has been to raise their voice for a fair and accountable education system."

"If such an assurance is given, I shall end my fast with faith that the Government has heard not only my appeal but also the aspirations of lakhs of young Indians. In the absence of such an assurance, I will be forced to continue my fast indefinitely. I also hope that there will be no further use of excessive police force to repress the movement," he added.

Thanking Minister of State for the Prime Minister's Office, Jitendra Singh and Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda for visiting him at the hospital last night, Wangchuk said that the Centre assured him of adequate compensation to the families of the students who died by suicide following the NEET-UG paper leak.

He added that the Union Ministers also gave assurance for a "meaningful discussion in Parliament to ensure accountability, including consideration of the resignation of the Hon'ble Education Minister."

He said that about 65 MPs have approached him, urging him to end his hunger strike.

Wangchuk also stated that the 'Chalo Sansad march' on July 20 "remained very peaceful despite the atrocities and disproportionate use of force by the police... I sincerely hope that this faith in democratic institutions is not further undermined by any legal cases, harassment or vindictive action against those who participated."

The Delhi Police has registered as many as 10 FIRs in connection with the protests organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in the national capital. The Delhi High Court has, meanwhile, issued notice to the Centre and the Delhi Police on three public interest litigations alleging excessive use of force by police during the protest and directed the authorities to preserve CCTV footage and all other relevant electronic records relating to the incident.

Meanwhile, Medanta Hospital, in a statement, said that Wangchuk is being "treated by a multidisciplinary team of doctors. Presently, he is stable, oriented, and his vital signs are within accepted parameters. All treatment being administered to him is in accordance with his informed consent." (ANI)

Also Read: CM Sarma Reviews Flood Havoc in Upper Assam, to Raise Sudden Water Inflow With Nagaland