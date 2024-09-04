Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Flays DPR Makers for Not Following Procedures

New Delhi: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, on Tuesday criticised the Detailed Project Report (DPR) makers for not adhering to proper procedures in the construction of highways, roads, and tunnels across the country.

The Union Minister was speaking at the 2nd edition of TUNNELLING INDIA: Emerging Trends and Opportunities organised by FICCI.

Addressing issues related to road accidents and tunnel failures, Gadkari pointedly remarked, "I should not use these words, but if there is any culprit in this, then it is the one who made the DPR. I apologise; I am using the word 'culprit'. The companies that make DPRs are owned by retired government officials. They work on Google from their homes without any detailed investigation."

Gadkari further elaborated on the process followed by the government, stating, "Our government has such a system that after getting the DPR, they only do the work of issuing the tender. Because the ministers are not the ones to understand technical terms, technical and financial qualifications are also wisely included by the officials."

He expressed concern over the involvement of certain companies in manipulating the tender process, saying, "I have no hesitation in saying that big companies get these financial and technical qualifications done as per their own calculation," while also clarifying that not all companies are involved in these manipulations.

Gadkari highlighted the influence of government officials in the decision-making process, stating, "I feel that we run the government...our joint secretary, undersecretary, is a guide and philosopher. And whatever he writes on the file is signed by the Director General (DG), and the minister also signs it in the same manner. This is how our Ramrajya runs."

He noted that due to these manipulations, the costs of projects often escalate unnecessarily. However, he pointed out that through comprehensive studies and competition, costs could be reduced, citing the Zozila Tunnel project as an example.

"The project that was sanctioned for Rs 12,000 crore will be completed in Rs 5,200 or Rs 5,300 crore. This happened because of the competition," Gadkari said, highlighting the effective planning and implementation in the project. (ANI)

