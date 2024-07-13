Union Ministry Sanctions 78 Roads and 14 Bridges for Assam with Rs. 378.68 Crore Investment under PMGSY-III

Guwahati: The Union Ministry of Rural Development has sanctioned 78 roads measuring 563.67 km and 14 bridges with an estimated investment of Rs. 378.68 crore for Assam.

The Ministry of Rural Development announced the new roads and bridges to provide a major infrastructure boost for the North-Eastern Region under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana- III.

With the objective of strengthening rural connectivity and accelerating economic growth in the North-Eastern region, the Ministry of Rural Development has sanctioned 78 roads measuring 563.67 km and 14 bridges to the state of Assam under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) - III, with an estimated investment of Rs. 378.68 crore.

This landmark initiative by the Ministry will improve access to essential services like healthcare, education, and markets; enhance connectivity in rural areas, bridging the gap between remote villages and urban centres; foster economic development, trade, and commerce in the region; create employment opportunities and stimulate local economies; and align with the government’s vision of a prosperous Northeast and a developed India (Viksit Bharat).

The projects, with an estimated investment of Rs. 378.68 crore, earmarked under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana -III, are expected to have a transformative impact on the region, contributing to the growth and prosperity of the North-Eastern region and cementing the government’s commitment to inclusive development.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to his handle on X to say, “Rs 378.68 crore of investment under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. We are extremely grateful to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji for sanctioning 563 km of roads and bridges in the State. This will greatly boost our rural economy.”

The Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) was launched by the Government of India to provide connectivity to unconnected habitations as part of a poverty reduction strategy. The Government of India is endeavouring to set high and uniform technical and management standards and facilitate policy development and planning at the state level in order to ensure sustainable management of the rural road network.

The new projects under PMGSY will be implemented by Assam PWD after having completed 8596 rural roads under Phases I and II of PMGSY since it was launched in the year 2000.

