United Manipur only way forward for all communities, says CM Khemchand Singh

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Friday said that a united Manipur is the only way forward for all communities residing in the state.

The Chief Minister said that Manipur's identity and territorial integrity have been preserved through the ages by the collective sacrifices of all its 36 communities.

He made the remarks while addressing the inauguration cum reception programme of the newly constructed Girls' Hostel of the Mission Blind School at Laiching Heikakpokpi in Tengnoupal district, a tribal dominated region.

He urged the people to cherish and uphold the legacy of the state built by their forefathers. Referring to the diverse communities living in and around Heikakpokpi, the Chief Minister stressed that the state can progress only through unity, mutual respect and peaceful coexistence.

Drawing a comparison with Singapore, he said development becomes possible when people rise above community divisions and work together with a shared identity and common purpose.

Appealing for lasting peace, Khemchand Singh said violence can never provide a solution to any issue and urged all sections of society to resolve differences through dialogue and understanding. He observed that the state's economy has suffered significantly because of the ongoing crisis.

The Chief Minister noted that signs of normalcy have begun to emerge after more than three years of conflict and called upon all stakeholders to protect and strengthen the ongoing peace process for the benefit of future generations.

He said that many Kuki residents have started travelling to Imphal to board flights, while several groups have met him in recent months to discuss measures for restoring peace and normalcy.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister announced that the state government would upgrade the Mission Blind School from Class VIII to Class X, enabling visually impaired students to continue their education at the same institution without having to transfer elsewhere. He directed the Director of Social Welfare to expedite the proposal and take necessary steps for its implementation.

The programme also featured cultural performances by members of the Maring, Kom and Tarao tribal communities, as well as presentations by students of the Mission Blind School. On the occasion, organisers and local representatives submitted memoranda to the Chief Minister seeking government intervention in various developmental issues affecting the area.

The function was attended by Deputy Commissioner of Tengnoupal Saurabh Yadav, Col Amit Mane, and Chairman of the Justice Committee on the Anglo Manipur War 1891, Joychandra Konthoujam, among others. (IANS)

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