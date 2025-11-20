University of Liverpool to Open Campus at Alembic City in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The University of Liverpool, U.K., which announced in May this year its plans to set up its first overseas campus in Bengaluru, has confirmed the site for its new campus. The campus will be set up at Alembic City near Whitefield, one of the city's major education and technology hubs. Admissions for the academic session starting in 2026 have commenced, and detailed information is available on the university's dedicated portal.

For its maiden batch, the Bengaluru campus will offer UK-accredited undergraduate programs in Computer Science, Business Management, Accounting and Finance, Biomedical Sciences, and, for the first time among U.K. universities operating in India, Game Design.