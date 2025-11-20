University of Liverpool to Open Campus at Alembic City in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The University of Liverpool, U.K., which announced in May this year its plans to set up its first overseas campus in Bengaluru, has confirmed the site for its new campus. The campus will be set up at Alembic City near Whitefield, one of the city's major education and technology hubs. Admissions for the academic session starting in 2026 have commenced, and detailed information is available on the university's dedicated portal.
For its maiden batch, the Bengaluru campus will offer UK-accredited undergraduate programs in Computer Science, Business Management, Accounting and Finance, Biomedical Sciences, and, for the first time among U.K. universities operating in India, Game Design.
Moreover, the university assures that the new campus would provide ‘world-class academic and research excellence from Liverpool with Indian relevance,’ thereby ensuring globally benchmarked education adapted for local and regional relevance.
In its statement, the university pointed out that the Bengaluru campus would also become a hub for enhancing India-U.K. collaboration in such key research areas as sustainability, digital transformation, and health sciences sectors that remain very central to both countries' agendas for long-term development and innovation. The institution added that students will have the advantage of a “state-of-the-art, 360-degree new learning environment” to foster interdisciplinary learning and competencies.
Lucy Everest, the Chief Operating Officer at the University of Liverpool, said the university was excited about its upcoming launch. “We are looking forward to welcoming our inaugural cohort of talented students in 2026,” she stated.
The University of Liverpool's Bengaluru campus represents the direction of global academic collaboration and international learning opportunities for Indian students as it enters the rapidly expanding higher education landscape in India.