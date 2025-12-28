Unregulated Sand Extraction Activities Along Kapili River Cause Environmental Worries in Lanka

Lanka: The sand mining activities that take place along the Kapili River in the Thaichuwali region of Lanka have recently been observed to pose a rising concern to the environment and the livelihoods of the people, who blame the activity for the sustainability effects it has had on the land and the Kapili River. The activity becomes evident during the dry season when mass sand mining takes place along the banks of the river.
In the Thaichuwali area, sand heaps can be viewed lining up alongside the roadside, signifying the continuous transportation of the mined materials. It is reported by the residents there that despite occasional visits from the Forest Department personnel, the sand mining processes remain uninterrupted. Consequently, changes in the nature of the river flow, particularly at the banks, have been observed.
According to local sources, a majority of sand is being extracted from deposits within the riverbank rather than from the riverbed. The effect of this is known to be increasing erosion within riverbanks, making the Kapili River change its course from Karbi Anglong to Hojai, because a village within the Thaichuwali area has been washed away by the erosion.
The locals report that there have been instances where these apprehensions have been brought before the concerned authorities, with the appeal for urgent intervention in preventing further destruction. The locals, however, are of the view that no corrective steps have been taken yet. The development has further escalated fears of further land loss among locals who live along the riverbank.
Adding to such concerns is the fact that the sand is transported through unregistered tractors, which have impacted the lives of the people living around the region. Environmentalists further observe that if unchecked, the digging activities during the dry season could jeopardise the efforts directed at flood control. The ditches built at great expense for the monsoon floods could be threatened if the banks of the rivers, eroded throughout the year, come undermined.
Locals in the area and members of the community have appealed for a regulated and environmentally sustainable manner in which sand can be extracted from the Kapili River. By making a compelling case, they have expressed hopes of intervention at higher administrative formations to save the environment and ensure the long-term integrity of the river and its ecosystem.