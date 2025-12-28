Unregulated Sand Extraction Activities Along Kapili River Cause Environmental Worries in Lanka

Lanka: The sand mining activities that take place along the Kapili River in the Thaichuwali region of Lanka have recently been observed to pose a rising concern to the environment and the livelihoods of the people, who blame the activity for the sustainability effects it has had on the land and the Kapili River. The activity becomes evident during the dry season when mass sand mining takes place along the banks of the river.

In the Thaichuwali area, sand heaps can be viewed lining up alongside the roadside, signifying the continuous transportation of the mined materials. It is reported by the residents there that despite occasional visits from the Forest Department personnel, the sand mining processes remain uninterrupted. Consequently, changes in the nature of the river flow, particularly at the banks, have been observed.

According to local sources, a majority of sand is being extracted from deposits within the riverbank rather than from the riverbed. The effect of this is known to be increasing erosion within riverbanks, making the Kapili River change its course from Karbi Anglong to Hojai, because a village within the Thaichuwali area has been washed away by the erosion.