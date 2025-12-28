IITG’s Abhilasha 2025 Inspires Young Minds in Hojai

Students from various schools in the Hojai district took part in the programme, making it a collective platform of learning and idea exchange. Teachers of the school, along with delegates from various departments of IIT Guwahati, assisted in the program and led the students through their knowledge and experiences. It was a unique platform of interaction between the IIT faculty and school students, making it an effective platform of learning between school education and technical education.

The event was designed to increase academic curiosity, develop teamwork and communication skills and innovative thinking ability. Programs like this are quite essential for students to prepare them for upcoming challenges and to provide them with a new perspective and tools for problem-solving.

On the whole, Abhilasha 2025 was a significant educational initiative, symbolising the rising sense of cooperation between premier institutions such as IIT Guwahati and educational forces at the district level. The initiative is likely to have a long-lasting impact on the students and enable them to delve into innovative ideas and possibilities surrounding science, technology, and innovation.