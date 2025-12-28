IITG’s Abhilasha 2025 Inspires Young Minds in Hojai

Lanka: The two-day educational program, concluding on December 28, titled ‘Abhilasha 2025, which is designed for promoting creativity and innovative thinking, has been organised at the office of the Bhavishya Vidyamandir School located near Jorapukhuri Pamgaon in the Hojai district. The event has been organised under the initiative of IIT Guwahati and in cooperation with the administration of the Hojai district.
The event commenced with a lamp lighting ceremony. It primarily revolves around the introduction of students to the perception of Design Thinking, which is essentially a method of problem-solving, where people are stimulated and motivated to think critically and creatively. Through interactive sessions, discussions, and activities, Abhilasha 2025 sought to inspire young learners to think beyond textbooks and explore real-world solutions using structured and creative methods.
The Hojai District Commissioner, Bidyut Bikash Bhagawati, attended the event and engaged with the students and organisers. He appreciated the initiative taken by IIT Guwahati in reaching out to the school-going students of the district and the value of such activities in determining the futures of young minds. The event reaffirms that exposure to institutions like IIT Guwahati at an early stage can motivate students to pursue higher education and develop confidence in their abilities.
Students from various schools in the Hojai district took part in the programme, making it a collective platform of learning and idea exchange. Teachers of the school, along with delegates from various departments of IIT Guwahati, assisted in the program and led the students through their knowledge and experiences. It was a unique platform of interaction between the IIT faculty and school students, making it an effective platform of learning between school education and technical education.
The event was designed to increase academic curiosity, develop teamwork and communication skills and innovative thinking ability. Programs like this are quite essential for students to prepare them for upcoming challenges and to provide them with a new perspective and tools for problem-solving.
On the whole, Abhilasha 2025 was a significant educational initiative, symbolising the rising sense of cooperation between premier institutions such as IIT Guwahati and educational forces at the district level. The initiative is likely to have a long-lasting impact on the students and enable them to delve into innovative ideas and possibilities surrounding science, technology, and innovation.