Uplift Assamese literature, say NRI Axam Xahitya Xabha members

STAFF CORRESPONDENT



DIBRUGARH: "A strong practice of language and culture will make the literature strong. And the future of a race depends upon its literature," said Manjira Choudhury, president of the Axam Xahitya Xabha, UK Chapter in her speech on the theme 'Axomiya Bhaxar Bhabisyat'.

The programme was organized by the Dibrugarh Xahitya Xabha, the Internal Quality Assurance Cell of Kamrup College (Samata) and Kabita Adhyayan Chakra of DHSK College recently.

Choudhury also said that there is no language as beautiful as the Assamese language. If everyone strives towards the conservation and practice of the Assamese language and literature, the future of the Assamese community will be very bright, she said.

While Dr Monmi Baruah compered the programme, DHSK College Principal Dr Sashi Kanta Saikia and Kamrup College teacher Dr Kabita Choudhury presided over it jointly. The programme got started with 'Siro Senehi Mur Bhaxa Jononi' by Tunumoni Boruah, cultural secretary of the Dibrugarh Xahitya Xabha. Distinguished litterateur and teacher of Gauhati University Dr Prafulla Kumar Nath, while speaking on the occasion, said, "We should learn to love our language. And for the growth and development of the language, we must establish it at the international level."

The chief speaker of the programme Dr Ratul Deka, writer and teacher of Bodoland University, said that the publishing houses have a very important role towards establishing the language at the international level. "The publishers will have to give preference to publishing quality literature," he said.

Nirala Boruah, also a member of the Axam Xahitya Xabha's UK Chapter and a resident of Glasgow, Scotland, said that language and literature are the backbones of a community and without a permanent and developed language a community can never create high-level literature. "For the dreams of a golden future of literature, we must analyse the past and present of literature. For a strong foundation of literature we must create interest among the youth towards literature," she said.

A resident of Switzerland and daughter of Assam Dr Daisy Lekharu appealed to everyone to maintain safety measures in this COVID situation. She recited an exquisite poem titled 'Moi eti Jajabor'.

