Upper Assam Floods Trigger Sharp Rise in Guwahati–Dibrugarh Airfares

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Air travellers have reported an exorbitant upsurge in flight ticket rates from Guwahati to Dibrugarh. This increase is considered to be the effect of the flood situation in Upper Assam, as flooding was reported on several stretches of the National Highway over the past two days, impeding vehicle movement.

Anyone trying to book a flight today from Guwahati to Dibrugarh for tomorrow (July 23) will be astonished at the ticket rates that start at Rs 7,000 and go up to Rs 13,000, whereas prices for travel on July 24 are between Rs 3,000 and Rs 4,000 for bookings done today.

Indian aviation policy permits airlines to utilise dynamic pricing, which allows for sudden price surges during festivals, peak seasons, or emergencies. However, the rules are actively being scrutinised by the Supreme Court for potential exploitation. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) also enforces passenger protection measures like the 48-hour free cancellation or amendment window.

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