US Operatives in South Asia: VanDyke Arrest and Bangladesh Spy Death Linked

India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Matthew Aaron VanDyke, an American citizen, along with six Ukrainian nationals on March 13, at airports in Kolkata, Delhi, and Lucknow.

VanDyke reportedly came to prominence during the Libyan Civil War in 2011, where he fought alongside rebel forces and was subsequently imprisoned. He later founded Sons of Liberty International (SOLI), an organisation that reportedly provides military training and strategic advice to armed groups in conflict zones around the world.

The arrests raised immediate concerns about insurgency training, drone imports, and the use of civilian entry channels for covert military activity. Reports indicated that 14 Ukrainians had entered India on tourist visas before allegedly crossing illegally into Myanmar — heightening alarms about India's northeast insurgency and the permeability of its border with Myanmar.

Allegations that VanDyke and his companions trained ethnic armed groups in Myanmar and that drones were imported through Indian territory have added a national security dimension to the case.