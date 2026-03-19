US Operatives in South Asia: VanDyke Arrest and Bangladesh Spy Death Linked

Two separate incidents involving American nationals — one in India, one in Bangladesh — are drawing attention to what analysts describe as a pattern of covert foreign activity along South Asia's eastern corridor, involving insurgency training, intelligence operations, and cross-border networks.
Though distinct in nature, both cases involve American operatives working in a region already marked by porous borders, ethnic armed conflicts, and competing geopolitical interests.
Also Read: Security Review: Eastern Army Commander Visits India-B’desh Border
India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Matthew Aaron VanDyke, an American citizen, along with six Ukrainian nationals on March 13, at airports in Kolkata, Delhi, and Lucknow.
VanDyke reportedly came to prominence during the Libyan Civil War in 2011, where he fought alongside rebel forces and was subsequently imprisoned. He later founded Sons of Liberty International (SOLI), an organisation that reportedly provides military training and strategic advice to armed groups in conflict zones around the world.
The arrests raised immediate concerns about insurgency training, drone imports, and the use of civilian entry channels for covert military activity. Reports indicated that 14 Ukrainians had entered India on tourist visas before allegedly crossing illegally into Myanmar — heightening alarms about India's northeast insurgency and the permeability of its border with Myanmar.
Allegations that VanDyke and his companions trained ethnic armed groups in Myanmar and that drones were imported through Indian territory have added a national security dimension to the case.
The VanDyke arrest followed an earlier, still-unresolved incident in Bangladesh — the sudden death of Terrence Arvelle Jackson, a serving officer of the US Army's elite 1st Special Forces Command (Airborne), at a five-star hotel in Dhaka on August 31 last year.
Bangladeshi authorities initially attributed his death to natural causes. However, questions deepened over the secrecy surrounding the removal of his body, the confiscation of his belongings by US Embassy officials without a post-mortem autopsy being conducted, and reports of his covert activities in the country.
A report by Weekly Blitz cited sources describing Jackson as having made frequent visits to Chittagong, Cox's Bazar, Sylhet, and Lalmonirhat — districts noted for their proximity to militant corridors and cross-border trafficking routes. He was also reportedly involved in supervising military exercises at Bangladesh's Saint Martin's Island in the Bay of Bengal — an area said to be of strategic interest to Washington for monitoring trade routes involving Myanmar, India, China, and the Strait of Malacca.
The same report noted that hotel staff observed maps, sketches, electronic devices, laptops, and three large suitcases among the items taken by US Embassy officials.
Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit at the time of Jackson's death — a coincidence that added to the speculative commentary surrounding the incident.
Taken together, security analysts suggest the two cases point to a larger trend of foreign operatives using South Asian countries as operational bases — whether for insurgency support, intelligence gathering, or covert influence operations.
New Delhi is currently pressing ahead with its investigation into the VanDyke case and its links to Myanmar's ethnic armed landscape.
In Bangladesh, however, it remains unclear whether the current government will reopen scrutiny of Jackson's death. The previous interim administration was criticised for not pursuing the wider security implications of the incident — and the police at the time told local media that CCTV footage had shown nothing suspicious, with Jackson's presence attributed to a routine business trip.