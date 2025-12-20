Eastern Army Commander reviews security along India-B’desh border in Mizoram, Tripura

AGARTALA: Amid the volatile situation in Bangladesh, Eastern Command Commander Lt Gen R.C. Tiwari, along with General Officer Commanding Lt Gen Abhijit S. Pendharkar, visited the India-Bangladesh border areas in Mizoram and Tripura to review the prevailing security situation and preparedness along the frontier.

A post on the X handle of the Eastern Command of the Indian Army on Friday said: “Lt Gen R.C. Tiwari, Army Cdr EC, along with Senior Military Officers, visited the company operating Base of Assam Rifles and BSF under Spear Corps at Parva in Mizoram, to review the security situation along the Indo-Bangladesh Border.”

“Army Cdr EC lauded the Assam Rifles and BSF troops for their steadfastness, resilience and a high level of operational preparedness,” the post said.

Both Lt Gen Tiwari, Lt Gen Pendharkar, accompanied by senior Army officials, visited southern Tripura’s Belonia and reviewed the situation along the border.

Four Indian northeastern states of Tripura (856 km), Meghalaya (443 km), Mizoram (318 km) and Assam (263 km) share a 1,880-km border with Bangladesh. BSF has been guarding the India-Bangladesh border. (IANS)

Also Read: Meghalaya hands over land for Rs 330-crore Taj Umiam Project