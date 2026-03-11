US Warns Iran: Blocking Strait of Hormuz Will Bring "Overwhelming" Military Response

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on Tuesday issued a stark warning to Iran against any attempt to shut down shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, saying President Donald Trump was prepared to respond with overwhelming military force if Tehran moved to choke one of the world's most critical energy corridors.

The warning came as Hegseth and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Dan Caine provided a fresh battlefield update on Operation Epic Fury — the US military campaign targeting Iran's missile, naval, and military-industrial capabilities.

