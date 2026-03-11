US Warns Iran: Blocking Strait of Hormuz Will Bring "Overwhelming" Military Response

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on Tuesday issued a stark warning to Iran against any attempt to shut down shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, saying President Donald Trump was prepared to respond with overwhelming military force if Tehran moved to choke one of the world's most critical energy corridors.
The warning came as Hegseth and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Dan Caine provided a fresh battlefield update on Operation Epic Fury — the US military campaign targeting Iran's missile, naval, and military-industrial capabilities.
Hegseth was unambiguous in conveying the administration's position on the Strait of Hormuz.
"If Iran does anything to stop the flow of oil within the Strait of Hormuz, they will be hit by the United States of America 20 times harder than they have been hit thus far," he said, relaying language posted by President Trump the previous night.
He added: "Death, fire, and fury will rain upon them."
Caine said the military was actively examining options in the event it was tasked with escorting vessels through the strait, including assessing required resources, command and control structures, and risk mitigation measures.
Caine provided a detailed operational update, saying US strikes have now hit more than 5,000 targets since the campaign began. Iranian ballistic missile attacks have fallen by 90 per cent from their opening levels, while one-way attack drones have dropped by 83 per cent since the start of the operation.
The broader US campaign, Caine said, remains centred on three goals — reducing Iran's ballistic missile and drone capability, damaging its naval forces, and striking deeper into its military and industrial base.
Hegseth also addressed media characterisations of the conflict as widening, rejecting that framing directly.
"I see in the media banners that say 'war expanding' or 'war spreading'; it's actually the opposite. It's actually quite contained," he said.
He also criticised Iran's early decision to target neighbouring countries, describing it as a strategic miscalculation that had exposed the regime's intentions. "Big mistake by the Iranian regime to start targeting its neighbours right away," he said.
On the question of mission scope, Hegseth was firm that the administration would not allow the conflict to drift. "This is not endless. It's not protracted. We're not allowing mission creep," he said. "The president has said he has a very specific mission to accomplish."
The Strait of Hormuz lies between Iran and Oman, connecting the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea. It is one of the world's most strategically significant maritime chokepoints, with a substantial portion of global oil and gas exports passing through it daily. Any disruption to shipping there has immediate consequences for energy markets and major importers — including India.