Utttar Pradesh ATS Begins Legal Process to Declare Dhubri Man an Absconder

Guwahati: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has initiated legal proceedings to declare a Dhubri-based man an absconder after he failed to appear before investigators for more than two years in connection with a case linked to alleged anti-national activities.
Officials said proclamation proceedings have been started against Sadiq Ali, also known as Sadiq Shaikh, a resident of Takimari village in Assam’s Dhubri district. The action follows repeated attempts by investigating agencies to trace him since 2022, when the case was first registered.
As part of the process, a joint team of the UP ATS and Uttar Pradesh Police travelled to Dhubri and carried out a search operation at the accused’s residence with the assistance of the local police. Sadiq Ali, son of Muktal Mandal, was not found at the premises during the operation.
After the search, authorities issued a proclamation under Section 82 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which is invoked when an accused deliberately evades arrest. Notices declaring him absconding were pasted on the walls of his house and at several prominent locations in the village. A public announcement was also made to formally inform residents of the legal action and to call upon the accused to surrender.
The case relates to Case Crime No. 04/2022, registered at the ATS police station in Lucknow. Investigators allege that Sadiq Ali was involved in activities considered harmful to the security of the state and the nation. Officials said both the ATS and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have been following leads and conducting enquiries, but the accused has remained out of reach.
In line with court directions, Sadiq Ali has been ordered to surrender before the ATS/NIA court or the investigating agency on or before 13 January 2026. Officials said that if he fails to comply within the stipulated period, the authorities will proceed under Section 83 of the CrPC. This would allow for the attachment and eventual confiscation of his movable and immovable properties.
Security agencies have appealed to members of the public to share any information that may help locate the accused. Officials indicated that efforts to track him have been intensified and that further legal steps will follow if he continues to evade arrest.