Utttar Pradesh ATS Begins Legal Process to Declare Dhubri Man an Absconder

Guwahati: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has initiated legal proceedings to declare a Dhubri-based man an absconder after he failed to appear before investigators for more than two years in connection with a case linked to alleged anti-national activities.

Officials said proclamation proceedings have been started against Sadiq Ali, also known as Sadiq Shaikh, a resident of Takimari village in Assam’s Dhubri district. The action follows repeated attempts by investigating agencies to trace him since 2022, when the case was first registered.

As part of the process, a joint team of the UP ATS and Uttar Pradesh Police travelled to Dhubri and carried out a search operation at the accused’s residence with the assistance of the local police. Sadiq Ali, son of Muktal Mandal, was not found at the premises during the operation.

After the search, authorities issued a proclamation under Section 82 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which is invoked when an accused deliberately evades arrest. Notices declaring him absconding were pasted on the walls of his house and at several prominent locations in the village. A public announcement was also made to formally inform residents of the legal action and to call upon the accused to surrender.