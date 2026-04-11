Vance Heads to Pakistan for US-Iran Nuclear Talks, Warns Against Being 'Played'

WASHINGTON: US Vice President JD Vance departed for Pakistan on Friday for talks connected to ongoing diplomatic efforts around Iran, striking a cautiously optimistic tone while issuing a clear warning to Tehran.

Speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews before boarding Air Force Two for Islamabad, Vance said he was looking forward to the negotiations and expected them to be productive.

"We're looking forward to negotiation. I think it's going to be positive," he said.

Vance was careful to frame the US position as conditional, closely echoing guidance from President Donald Trump.

"If the Iranians are willing to negotiate in good faith, we're certainly willing to extend the open hand," he said. "If they're going to try to play us, then they're going to find the negotiating team is not that receptive."

He added that the administration was entering the talks with a defined framework set by the President, though he offered no further specifics.

Also Read: Oil prices slide after US President Donald Trump signals pause on Iran strikes