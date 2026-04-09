Oil prices slide after US President Donald Trump signals pause on Iran strikes

WASHINGTON: Oil prices dropped sharply after US President Donald Trump said he would pause planned military strikes on Iran for two weeks, easing fears of a wider conflict in the energy-rich Gulf region.

US crude futures fell below $100 a barrel, reversing recent gains driven by weeks of tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil transit route, The Wall Street Journal said on Tuesday (Local time). The decline followed Trump’s announcement that he would suspend attacks on Iran, subject to Tehran reopening the strait, according to the Journal.

Stock markets also reacted positively. Futures tied to major US indexes rose more than 2 per cent, signalling investor relief after days of volatility linked to the crisis, it reported.

“Stock futures are surging and oil prices falling after President Trump posted on Truth Social that he would suspend attacks on Iran for two weeks,” the report said.

The easing of tensions also lifted other asset classes. Gold prices rose, reflecting continued uncertainty, while equities gained as the risk of immediate conflict receded, according to the Journal.

However, analysts cautioned that the situation remains fragile. The proposed two-week ceasefire depends on Iran agreeing to fully reopen the strait and on both sides refraining from further escalation.

The two-week window now offers a chance for diplomacy to stabilise the situation, but traders remain wary of sudden shifts in policy or military action.

For India, which relies heavily on crude imports from the Gulf, sustained volatility in oil prices could impact inflation, currency stability and overall economic growth. (IANS)

Also Read: Whole civilization will die tonight: United States President Donald Trump