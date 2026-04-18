Vantara Launches World’s 1st Global University for Wildlife and Veterinary Sciences

Envisioned as a modern-day Gurukul and purpose-led university, the varsity aims to position India as a global hub for wildlife and veterinary education.

Jamnagar: Vantara, the global wildlife conservation organization founded by Reliance Industries Executive Director Anant Ambani, announced the launch of Vantara University in Gujarat's Jamnagar. It is the world's first integrated global university dedicated to wildlife conservation and veterinary sciences.

Vantara University is rooted in animal welfare, scientific advancement, and the future of wildlife conservation. The institution aims to develop future leaders in veterinary medicine, conservation, and wildlife care. Its curriculum will utilize India's enduring knowledge traditions to shape a purpose-led and future-facing model of education, a statement from Vantara said.

"The future of conservation will depend on how we prepare minds and institutions to serve life with compassion, knowledge, and skill. Vantara University is shaped by a deeply personal journey of witnessing animals in distress and recognising the need for greater capability in their care. Inspired by the ethos of the ancient Nalanda University and the spirit of Â no bhadrâ kratavo yantu viúvatah, which means 'let noble thoughts come to us from all directions', the university seeks to nurture a new generation committed to protecting every life," Anant Ambani said.

Reflecting this ethos in the ceremonial setting, two Bijoliya sandstones were incorporated into the design of the foundation venue. Drawn from the ancient Vindhyan formation, the same geological foundation associated with ancient Nalanda in present-day Bihar, these stones symbolized India's long tradition of knowledge and learning.

The foundation ceremony, conducted in accordance with Hindu traditions, brought together representatives from academia, science, conservation, and public life, including Anant Ambani's teachers and mentors. A key part of the event was the symbolic placing of soil, water, and stones to lay the foundation, with these materials collected from various rich natural areas across India, such as grasslands, forests, wetlands, dry regions, and high-altitude places, representing India's ecological diversity and the idea of building the university on the country's natural heritage.

Vantara University will unite diverse disciplines within a single academic ecosystem, rooted in real-world conservation practices. Drawing on Vantara's on-ground expertise, the university will translate field knowledge into academic programmes, professional training, and globally relevant frameworks. By combining compassion, science, and conservation, it will mould professionals to address complex and evolving challenges to wildlife and ecosystem health.

The university will offer undergraduate, postgraduate, fellowship, and specialized programmes across disciplines. These include wildlife medicine and surgery, nutrition, behavioural sciences, genetics, epidemiology, One Health, conservation policy, and naturalistic animal care environment design. Organized into specialized colleges aligned with Vantara's operational capabilities, the university will also offer scholarships to support students from socially and economically marginalized backgrounds.

Vantara University will be supported by advanced academic and clinical infrastructure, international collaborations, and a residential campus. It will focus on action-orientated research to strengthen animal welfare and advanced conservation practices. The educational model will integrate in situ and ex situ conservation, linking natural habitats with scientific care and long-term wildlife welfare and management.

Recognizing that the future of conservation will be built in classrooms, laboratories, and human conscience, as well as in forests, the university aims to advance wildlife veterinary sciences and conservation education. It will simultaneously develop knowledge resources in wildlife health, animal care environment design, and conservation, serving as a long-term platform for education, research, and innovation.

The foundation ceremony marked the start of a broader national effort to advance compassionate conservation education. This included the announcement of 'Vantara University Founding Fellows' and 'Every Life Matters' scholarships, alongside a call to use knowledge not only for progress but also for protection.

Vantara University envisions itself as more than just an academic platform. It reflects the view that the wild requires not only admiration but also knowledge, systems, and trained hands.

About Vantara

Vantara is a pioneering wildlife rescue, rehabilitation, healthcare, and conservation initiative in Jamnagar, Gujarat, India. Vantara uses modern veterinary medicine, caring practices, scientific methods, and large-scale conservation planning to provide special treatment, recovery, and ongoing support for various animals. With a growing role in conservation breeding, species recovery, and future re-wilding pathways, Vantra is emerging as an international centre of excellence in wildlife healthcare, conservation science, and species restoration.

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