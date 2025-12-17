Lionel Messi experiences Indian tradition and wildlife in a visit to Vantara

Jamnagar: Global football icon Lionel Messi wrapped up his GOAT Tour 2025 with a special visit to Vantara, a wildlife rescue, rehabilitation, and conservation centre founded by Anant Ambani, near Jamnagar in Gujarat. Messi’s visit reflected this cultural ethos as he participated in traditional Hindu rituals, observed wildlife, and interacted with caregivers and conservation teams at the centre.

His engagements during the visit reflected the humility and humanitarian values for which he is widely recognised, and highlighted the warm bond and friendship he shares with Anant Ambani, rooted in a shared commitment to wildlife conservation.

Accompanied by his Inter Miami teammates Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul, the Argentine legend was welcomed in grand traditional style with vibrant folk music, a showering of flowers symbolising blessings and purity of intent, and a ceremonial aarti.

In his GOAT Tour, Messi started with a chaotic visit to Kolkata, followed by memorable events in Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi.

The football legend, who guided Argentina to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, also participated in a Maha Aarti at the temple, including Ambe Mata Puja, Ganesh Puja, Hanuman Puja, and Shiv Abhishek, offering prayers for world peace and unity in keeping with India’s timeless ethos of reverence for all living beings.

Following the welcome, Messi embarked on a guided tour of Vantara’s expansive conservation ecosystem, home to rescued big cats, elephants, herbivores, reptiles, and fostered young animals from across the globe. He also visited the green energy complex and the world’s largest refinery complex, where he expressed amazement at the scale and vision behind the operations.

At the care centre for lions, leopards, tigers, and other endangered species, Messi interacted with animals thriving in enriched, naturalistic environments, many of whom approached him with curiosity. He then visited the Herbivore Care Centre and the Reptile Care Centre, where he observed animals flourishing under specialised veterinary care, customised nutrition, behavioural training, and husbandry protocols that reflect Vantara’s global leadership in wildlife welfare. (IANS)

Also Read: Azhar Mahmood ends his coaching stint with Pakistan Test side