Venomous Aquatic Insects May Lurk in Assam's Ponds, Doctor Warns

Body Text

The death of an elderly man in Assam following a suspected sting by an aquatic insect has brought an under-recognised health hazard into sharp focus — and a local doctor is now warning that venomous water insects, recently documented in Dimapur, may already be present in ponds and water bodies across the state.

The concern follows a scientific study conducted in Dimapur by a team of researchers led by Dr Karthik Sunagar, which raised serious questions about the presence of venomous aquatic insects in ponds and other water bodies in the Northeast.

What the Insects Do — and Why They Go Unnoticed

Dr Surajit Giri of Assam, who has been following the research closely, said the findings have significant implications for the state.

"After speaking with Dr Karthik Sunagar, I'm convinced that such insects may also exist in the ponds and water bodies of Assam," he said.

According to Dr Giri, these insects use a sting finer than a syringe needle to inject venom into their prey, paralysing them before feeding. When humans are stung — most often while wading or fishing barefoot — the puncture mark can be so small that it goes completely unnoticed.

"After being bitten underwater, the patient may feel sudden severe pain in the affected area or the entire limb," he warned.

Also Read: Kaziranga Survey: 283 Insect & Spider Species