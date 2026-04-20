Venomous Aquatic Insects May Lurk in Assam's Ponds, Doctor Warns

The death of an elderly man in Assam following a suspected sting by an aquatic insect has brought an under-recognised health hazard into sharp focus — and a local doctor is now warning that venomous water insects, recently documented in Dimapur, may already be present in ponds and water bodies across the state.
The concern follows a scientific study conducted in Dimapur by a team of researchers led by Dr Karthik Sunagar, which raised serious questions about the presence of venomous aquatic insects in ponds and other water bodies in the Northeast.
Dr Surajit Giri of Assam, who has been following the research closely, said the findings have significant implications for the state.
"After speaking with Dr Karthik Sunagar, I'm convinced that such insects may also exist in the ponds and water bodies of Assam," he said.
According to Dr Giri, these insects use a sting finer than a syringe needle to inject venom into their prey, paralysing them before feeding. When humans are stung — most often while wading or fishing barefoot — the puncture mark can be so small that it goes completely unnoticed.
"After being bitten underwater, the patient may feel sudden severe pain in the affected area or the entire limb," he warned.
Dr Giri described one such case that he believes may have involved an aquatic insect sting — that of a patient named Haren Khura, who suffered a fatal collapse following a sudden onset of severe pain.
"He suffered blood pressure due to severe pain, leading to his death. And he might have had a brain stroke. A normal stroke wouldn't have occurred so rapidly, leading to his death," Dr Giri said.
The speed and nature of the deterioration, he suggested, points to a possible envenomation rather than a routine medical episode.
Dr Giri was careful to draw a distinction between venomous and poisonous — two terms that are often confused.
He explained that the aquatic insects found in the Northeast are venomous, meaning their toxins must be actively injected into tissue to cause harm, rather than being harmful through touch or ingestion alone. Most cases occur during accidental contact while people are fishing without footwear.
The scale of the problem at ground level, he said, is more serious than commonly understood.
"At our Demow Hospital, 28 out of 100 patients develop large wounds, and one dies — highlighting an underrecognised rural health hazard," Dr Giri said.
The combination of near-invisible sting marks, sudden severe symptoms, and a lack of awareness among both patients and medical professionals means many such cases are likely being misdiagnosed or going entirely unreported.
Health experts say greater awareness, proper footwear while working in water bodies, and more research into the distribution of these insects across Assam's ponds and wetlands are urgently needed.