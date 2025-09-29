Assam: 283 species of local insects and spiders recorded in Kaziranga survey

A Correspondent

Bokakhat: Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, world-famous for its rhinos, elephants, and tigers, has revealed another hidden treasure—its thriving insect and spider communities.

A new rapid survey report titled “Explorative Study of Insects and Spiders in the Habitats of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve” has documented remarkable diversity in the Panbari Reserved Forest, which falls under the Kaziranga range of the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division. Conducted by entomologists in collaboration with the Corbett Foundation and supported by the park authorities, the scientific survey brought this information to light.

The findings were officially released on September 26 at Kohora during the park’s reopening event, in the presence of Kaziranga MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, Khumtai MLA Mrinal Saikia, and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Dr Binay Gupta, among others.

According to the park’s field director, the study recorded 283 species in total — 254 insect species and 29 spider species — marking an important step in understanding Kaziranga’s often-overlooked biodiversity. The report emphasizes that insect conservation is urgent, especially as climate change accelerates species loss.

Highlights of insect diversity:

n Butterflies and moths: 30% (85 species)

n Ants, bees, and wasps: 14% (40 species)

n Beetles: 12% (35 species)

State Forest and Environment Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, in a social media post, stated:

“For the first time, an explorative study on insects and spiders of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve has documented 283 species—254 insects and 29 spiders. Using scientific sampling and photographic visual estimates, this landmark survey has revealed the park’s often unseen microfauna. Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, we are committed to conserving every form of biodiversity, as climate change threatens species survival.”

The park’s field director further noted that globally, around 40% of insect species are declining due to habitat loss, deforestation, and climate change. While Kaziranga is celebrated for its megafauna, this study highlights that its resilience depends equally on ecological functions driven by smaller life forms. Insects and spiders play critical roles as pollinators, soil enhancers, and natural pest controllers — forming the very base of the food web that sustains Kaziranga’s iconic wildlife.

With shifting rainfall patterns and rising temperatures already altering habitats in Northeast India, the study serves as a timely reminder: protecting insects and spiders is essential not just for biodiversity but also for building climate-resilient ecosystems.

The findings reinforce Kaziranga’s status as a true biodiversity hotspot, underlining the indispensable role of even the smallest creatures in maintaining ecological balance. By ensuring nutrient cycling, regulating pests, and supporting regeneration, these tiny species help preserve the park’s intricate web of life for future generations.

