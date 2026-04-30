Zubeen Garg Death Case: Court Attaches Mahavir Aqua Assets, Six Bank Accounts Linked to Accused Siddharth Sharma

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The fast-track court hearing the Zubeen death case today issued two significant orders regarding the attachment of Mahavir Aqua, where accused Siddharth Sharma is a partner, and six bank accounts used by accused Siddharth Sharma for laundering money.

After the hearing, special public prosecutor Ziaul Kamar spoke to the media, during which he stated the above orders were passed today. He also said that the court will hear submissions on the framing of charges against the accused in the Zubeen death case until April 30, as one month has elapsed since the start of the framing of charges.

“Two significant things happened today. We completed the prosecution’s portion of the charge hearing. The court ordered that all statements regarding the charge hearing must be finished by tomorrow (April 30), and the judge will not consider this matter after May 1. Already one month has passed, and a new provision has been introduced under Section 250 BNSS, which says that an order has to be issued within 60 days of the charge hearing. Arguments have been made by both sides, and it is up to the court to deliver a judgement. Two important orders were passed today: the attachment order for Mahavir Aqua and the attachment of six bank accounts used by Siddharth Sharma have been confirmed. Zubeen is gone, but his family and trust can use the money if we prove it was his. The six accounts are in the name of Siddharth’s brother, company, etc. We requested the attachment of the six accounts, and the court has ordered this attachment,” said Kamar.

Earlier, the SIT filed a petition under Section 107 BNSS, 2023. Accused Siddharth Sharma, business partner of Chetan Dhirasaria in Mahavir Aqua, invested Rs 1.10 crore in the packaged drinking water plant. This investment, sourced from misappropriated funds from his employer, the late Zubeen Garg, is said to be the motive behind the premeditated murder.

The SIT succeeded in establishing satisfactory and reasonable grounds to attach the properties of Mahavir Aqua, a partnership firm in which the investments made by Siddharth are proceeds of crime which he siphoned off from his employer, late singer Zubeen Garg, and to prevent the properties from dissipation, liquidation and transfer and to protect the rights of the next of kin of the deceased singer. It was submitted in the petition that the attachment of the property of Mahavir Aqua, which are the proceeds of crimes, is utmost required for the ends of justice. The court, accordingly, allowed the petition filed u/s 107 BNSS for attachment of the properties of the Mahavir Aqua as listed in the Schedule of the petition on being satisfied of the same being proceeds of crimes.

The court ordered the attachment of the following bank accounts: ICICI Jatia Branch account no. 416405000714, Bandhan Bank Silpukhuri Branch account no. 50210031114024, ICICI Bank account no. 416105000338, ICICI Bank account no. 664501700736, Axis Bank Paltan Bazar Branch account no. 914010041607601 and Bandhan Bank Silpukhuri Branch account no. 50210033526624.

Also Read: Zubeen Garg Death Case: Bail Orders for Siddharth Sharma and Shyamkanu Mahanta Reserved by Guwahati Fast-Track Court