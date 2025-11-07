Veteran Actor Pranjal Saikia Honoured with Chinmoy Ranjan Dutta Memorial Artist Award 2025

Golaghat: Veteran Assamese actor Pranjal Saikia was conferred with the Chinmoy Ranjan Dutta Memorial Artist Award 2025 at a special function held during the Raax Mahotsav organised by the Pub Kamarbandha Sanskritik Charchakendra in Golaghat district.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, artist and members of the public who came together to honour Saikia’s lifelong contribution to Assam’s cultural and social life.

The award was presented by Joya Dutta, mother of late Chinmoy Ranjan Dutta, along with his brothers Parikshit Dutta and Colonel Yamini Bhushan Dutta, on behalf of the family. The ceremony was graced by prominent actress Manjula Baruah and several other notable personalities from the world of art and culture.

Before the formal presentation of the award, the gathering observed a moment of silence and paid heartfelt tribute to late legendary singer Zubeen Garg, who is fondly referred to as the “Artist of the People.”

The Chinmoy Ranjan Dutta Memorial Artist Award is presented annually to a distinguished personality who has made exceptional contributions to the fields of art, culture, or social service. Over the years, the award has been conferred upon some of Assam’s most respected figures, including Mridula Baruah, Arun Hazarika, Dr. Pitambar Dev Goswami, Atul Pachani, Madhurima Choudhury, Dulal Roy, and Moloya Goswami.

The selection process for the award is supervised by a committee consisting of eminent artists, academicians, and public figures, ensuring that the honour remains a mark of genuine recognition and respect.

Speaking at the event, social worker and sports organiser Parikshit Dutta, elder brother of Chinmoy Ranjan Dutta and former vice-president of the Assam Cricket Association, expressed his joy in honouring Pranjal Saikia. “Saikia has dedicated his life to the service of society. His contribution goes far beyond acting,he has played an important role in inspiring social and cultural progress. We are truly happy to be able to felicitate such a towering personality with this award,” he said. He also extended his gratitude to the selection committee for their decision.

Chinmoy Ranjan Dutta, in whose memory the award is instituted, was a geologist with ONGC and a talented young man from Kanugaon in Golaghat district. He was deeply involved in social and cultural activities in his region before his untimely death in a tragic road accident. Interestingly, he was born during the Raxx festival at Pub Kamarbandha in 1984, and in his memory, the family and the Raax Committee have continued to present the award every year during the festival.

The Pub Kamarbandha Sanskritik Charchakendra Raax Mahotsav holds a special place in Upper Assam’s cultural calendar. Since its inception in 1984, it has become a centre of artistic excellence, attracting performers and audiences from across the state. Every year, the Raax festival showcases high-quality performances inspired by the life of Lord Krishna and Assamese Vaishnavite traditions.

This year too, the Raax Leela performances on Tuesday and Wednesday drew large crowds, with many renowned artists captivating the audience through their powerful portrayals. The festival’s musical direction was led by noted cultural worker Pabitra Pran Bora, whose compositions added a soulful dimension to the two-day celebration.

The presentation of the Chinmoy Ranjan Dutta Memorial Artist Award 2025 to Pranjal Saikia marked an emotional and proud moment for Assam’s cultural community, a fitting tribute to a man who has spent decades enriching Assamese theatre, cinema, and public life.