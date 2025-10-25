Veteran Actor Satish Shah Passes Away at 74, Leaving a Legacy of Laughter and Light

Guwahati - In a moment of deep sorrow for Indian cinema and television, the inimitable Satish Shah has passed away at the age of 74. Shah died on October 25 at around 2:30 pm at Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital. Known for his dazzling comic timing, versatile acting, and unforgettable presence, Shah’s departure marks the end of an era.

From the silver screen to the television sets, Shah’s career spanned decades and left an indelible mark. He delivered performances in cult classics like “Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro” and became a household name with the hit sitcom “Sarabhai vs Sarabhai” .His style was effortless and his humour timeless.

Today, we bid farewell to Satish Shah not just as an actor, but as a beacon of light in times of laughter, an artist who reminded us that joy is an art and humility a virtue. His memory will linger in every scene that brought us smiles, every character that became part of our lives.

May his soul rest in peace—and may his laughter echo on.