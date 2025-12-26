VHP, Bajrang Dal Protest in Bijni Against Killing of Hindu Youth in Bangladesh

Bijni: The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal on Thursday evening organised a protest in Bijni town of Assam’s Chirang district, condemning the brutal killing of Hindu youth Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh. The protest was held at Bijni market area and witnessed the participation of a large number of activists and local residents.

According to speakers at the protest, Dipu Chandra Das had raised his voice against attacks on two Indian embassies and openly criticised such acts. They alleged that following his statements, he was detained and later handed over to the public, where he became a victim of so-called moral policing. Protesters termed the incident a grave violation of human rights and freedom of expression.

As part of the agitation, demonstrators burned an effigy of Bangladesh’s interim government chief adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus, holding the administration responsible for failing to protect minorities and ensure rule of law. Slogans were raised demanding justice for Dipu Chandra Das and safety for Hindus living in Bangladesh.

Speaking on the occasion, VHP Bijni Prakhand President Soumen Bir said that Hindus have shown restraint for long, but repeated attacks by extremist elements cannot be ignored. He stated that if any individual is found to have violated the law, there is a proper administrative and legal procedure to deal with it. “Instead of following due process, they chose public policing, which led to the loss of a young life,” he said.

Another speaker alleged that while Hindus continue to tolerate injustice, radical elements are constantly targeting the community. The protestors demanded strict action against those involved in the killing and urged the international community to take note of the situation of minorities in Bangladesh.

The demonstration concluded peacefully, with organisers reiterating their call for justice, accountability, and protection of fundamental rights.