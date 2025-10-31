Vibrant Preparations for Shri Krishna Raas Mahotsav in Chatiya’s Itakhola Region

Chatiya: With the arrival of the Shri Krishna Raas Mahotsav, festive enthusiasm has gripped the Itakhola region of Chatiya. The entire area is bustling with activity as artists and villagers prepare for the grand celebration, one of the most cherished cultural events in Assam.

In the greater Itakhola area, mask artists have been working tirelessly to depict Lord Krishna’s childhood stories through their traditional craft. Among them, Tonkeshwar Saikia, a skilled artisan from Keranipam village, has taken the lead in creating masks, props and elaborate decorations for the festival. His recent creation,a magnificent 24-foot-tall idol of Lord Hanuman has already drawn widespread admiration.

Apart from this, Saikia has handcrafted various animal figures, including elephants, tigers, bears, deer and monkeys, inspired by the wildlife of Kaziranga.

For over twenty years, Tonkeshwar has dedicated his life to mask-making, promoting Assam’s rich cultural heritage and self-reliant artistry. However, despite his immense contribution, the artist shared that he has yet to receive any government assistance or recognition for his traditional work.