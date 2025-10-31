Assam: Tears Continue to Flow in Morigaon as Fans Watch Zubeen Garg’s “Roi Roi Binale”

Guwahati : Morigaon witnessed an outpouring of emotion as the much-awaited film “Roi Roi Binale” screened at the Royal Cinema Hall from 8 a.m. The hall was packed long before the show began, with fans eager to see their beloved Zubeen Garg on screen one last time.



Among the crowd were mothers holding their infants, families, students, and elderly admirers all united by love and longing for the late icon. As the film unfolded, many were seen wiping their tears, their hearts heavy with both pride and pain. “It felt like he was here with us again,” whispered one tearful fan.



Before the screening, AASU leader Rupjyoti Medhi offered floral tributes at Zubeen Garg’s portrait, honouring his legacy and contribution to Assamese culture. Youths raised emotional slogans demanding justice for their beloved star, their voices echoing with determination and devotion.