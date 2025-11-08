Nirmala Sitharaman Lay Foundation Stone of Swahid Kanaklata Barua State University in Gohpur

Gohpur: Assam witnessed a historical moment on Saturday, November 8, as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma jointly performed the Bhumi Pujan and laid the foundation for the Swahid Kanaklata Barua State University in Gohpur, Biswanath district. The event was held amidst an atmosphere of pride and emotion as it marked a significant step toward transforming Assam into a centre of excellence in higher education, research and innovation.

The ceremony began with the sacred ritual using soil collected from every village of Assam during the Amrit Kalash Yatra, symbolising unity, sacrifice, and the shared heritage of the state. The new university, named after the valiant freedom fighter Kanaklata Barua, who is Assam’s youngest martyr, will stand as a tribute to her indomitable courage and love for the nation.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the new university will serve as a “launchpad for modern education” and equip Assam’s youth to excel in global industries. “This institution will focus on futuristic disciplines such as Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Computing, and Robotics. It will encourage innovation, global collaboration, and skill development that aligns with the changing world of Industry 4.0,” he said.

The Chief Minister further shared Assam’s emerging success in industrial development, particularly highlighting the upcoming Tata Electronics semiconductor facility at Jagiroad. “By April 2026, Assam will begin producing semiconductors, placing the state on the world map of technology. When I first discussed the idea of industrial growth with Nirmala Ji four years ago, she told me to bring to Assam industries that would empower the youth and fuel economic progress. Today, that vision is turning into reality,” Sarma said.

He added that several other major projects are also underway, including the revival of the Namrup Fertiliser plant, a thermal power project in Dhubri, an elevated corridor in Kaziranga, the construction of Guwahati’s ring road, and the establishment of new institutions such as an IIM and the National Forensic Science University. “Each of these projects is a step toward building a new Assam that is strong, self-reliant, and forward-looking,” he emphasised.

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, speaking on the occasion, reflected on the significance of Gohpur’s Bholaguri Tea Estate, once home to cultural icon Rupkonwar Jyotiprasad Agarwala. “It is deeply symbolic that a state university dedicated to Kanaklata Barua is being built here in a land rich in history, art, and patriotism,” he said. “This university will give new direction to Assam’s educational aspirations.”

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her address, expressed her admiration for Kanaklata Barua’s legacy and her faith in Assam’s potential. “Kanaklata Barua’s courage continues to inspire generations. Establishing a university in her name is not only a tribute to her sacrifice but also a promise that her spirit of determination will live on through the youth of Assam,” she said.

The Finance Minister noted that education and technology together form the foundation of a strong and modern India. “Through institutions like this, Assam will play a leading role in shaping the nation’s educational and industrial future,” she added. With the foundation stone now laid, the Swahid Kanaklata Barua State University stands as a symbol of Assam’s growth, constructing a bridge between its glorious past and a promising, knowledge-driven future.