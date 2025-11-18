Victor Das Secures Bail Amid Ongoing Legal Battle

Guwahati: Victor Das, who was arrested while protesting and demanding action against late singer Zubeen Garg, was granted bail on the day Assam celebrated the icon's 53rd birth anniversary.
The Gauhati High Court granted bail in the case registered at Azara Police Station, imposing strict conditions on him, which include paying a security deposit of Rs 30,000 and one surety. He has also been asked to appear before the investigating officer whenever called for.
The case against Victor has been long-winding and complicated. He was first arrested in another case under the Ambari Police Station. A lower court had granted him bail there but immediately re-arrested him within the court premises in connection with the Azara PS case, making it his second arrest within minutes.
However, he would not be released despite getting bail in both cases. Victor Das has been detained under the National Security Act, a preventive detention law that overrides regular bail orders. An Advisory Board has already upheld the detention order passed by the government against him under the NSA hence, his custody will continue notwithstanding bail granted by the courts.
Although bail marks a legal breakthrough, the freedom remains out of reach for Victor Das as his detention under the NSA remains unaltered.