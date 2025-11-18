Victor Das Secures Bail Amid Ongoing Legal Battle

Guwahati: Victor Das, who was arrested while protesting and demanding action against late singer Zubeen Garg, was granted bail on the day Assam celebrated the icon's 53rd birth anniversary.

The Gauhati High Court granted bail in the case registered at Azara Police Station, imposing strict conditions on him, which include paying a security deposit of Rs 30,000 and one surety. He has also been asked to appear before the investigating officer whenever called for.