Biswanath District BJP Hosts Blood Donation Camp on Zubeen Garg’s Birthday

Biswanath: The Biswanath District BJP organised a blood donation camp to mark the 53rd birth anniversary of Assam’s beloved singer and cultural icon, Zubeen Garg. The programme began with party workers and local leaders lighting a lamp in front of Zubeen Garg’s portrait, paying tribute to his contribution to Assamese music and social work. After the brief ceremony, the blood donation camp was formally opened to the public.

More than 100 people stepped forward to donate blood, reflecting strong community participation. MLA of Biswanath, Promod Borthakur, and Behali MLA, Diganta Ghatowar, also visited the venue to encourage the donors. BJP District President Ashim Das, members of the BJP Yuva Morcha, and several party workers were present and actively took part in the event.