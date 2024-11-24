Victory for Mahayuti in Maharashtra, JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand

New Delhi: The ruling Mahayuti alliance won the Maharashtra assembly polls and is poised for a landslide mandate with JMM-led alliance slated to return to power in Jharkhand with the ruling parties also performing well in the bye-polls to 48 seats and two Lok Sabha seats across 15 seats.

In Maharashtra, the BJP led the Mahayuti alliance to a smashing victory carrying its allies - Shiv Sena and NCP - with its momentum.

While the BJP has won or is ahead in 133 seats, Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has won or is ahead in 56 seats and NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is poised to win 41 seats. The state has 288 assembly seats.

In Jharkhand, the ruling JMM led the ruling coalition to a convincing victory. The JMM has won or is leading on 34 seats. Its allies are poised to win 22 more seats - Congress 16, RJD on 4 and CPI(ML) two. BJP is ahead or has won 21 seats. Polling was held for 81 seats in Jharkhand. This is first time since the creation of the state that an alliance has won polls after five years in power.

The constituents of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a rude jolt with Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray poised to win 20 seats, Congress 16 and NCP(SP) led by Sharad Pawar only 10 seats.

The BJP saw a fabulous strike rate with the party poised to win 133 of 148 seats it contested in Maharashtra. Party's allies Shiv Sena and NCP also have a very good strike rate.

This was the first assembly polls after split in Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party. Uddhav Thackeray lost his chief ministerial position due to split in his party in 2022 and he was keen to prove a point in the assembly polls.

Eknath Shinde, who became Maharashtra Chief Minister after split in Shiv Sena, gained popularity in the last two-and-a-half years due to welfare measures initiated by Mahayuti government including the Ladki Bahin scheme.

Supporters of Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde feel that result will reinforce their claim over who is true inheritor of Balasaheb Thackeray's legacy and is the "true Shiv Sena".

NCP also suffered a split with Ajit Pawar joining the ruling alliance as Deputy Chief Minister in July last year. His uncle Sharad Pawar, who now heads NCP(SP), kept a tight campaign and was keen to see that there is no dent to his long legacy in politics.

A lot was at stake for Congress in the Maharashtra assembly polls after the party was seen to have bungled its prospect in the Haryana assembly polls earlier this year. BJP formed its third successive government in Haryana earlier this year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the verdict in Maharashtra is victory of "development" and thanked people for their support.

"Development wins! Good governance wins! United we will soar even higher! Heartfelt gratitude to my sisters and brothers of Maharashtra, especially the youth and women of the state, for a historic mandate to the NDA. This affection and warmth is unparalleled. I assure the people that our Alliance will keep working for Maharashtra's progress," he said in a post on X.

"NDA's pro-people efforts resonate all over! I thank people across various states for blessing NDA candidates in the various by-polls held. We will leave no stone unturned in fulfilling their dreams and aspirations. I am proud of every NDA Karyakarta for their efforts on the ground. They worked hard, went among people and elaborated on our good governance agenda," he added.

PM Modi congratulated Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren over the performance of the ruling alliance in the polls.

"I thank the people of Jharkhand for their support towards us. We will always be at the forefront of raising people's issues and working for the state. I also congratulate the JMM-led alliance for their performance in the state," he said.

Reacting over the results, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that his contribution in the victory is small and it is "victory of unity."

The polling in Jharkhand was held in two phases and in Maharashtra in single phase on November 20. (ANI)

Also Read: Deeply Painful, Says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Jharkhand Results