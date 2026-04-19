Vigorous exercise linked to lower risk of 8 major diseases

LONDON: A growing body of research is reshaping how we understand fitness, suggesting that not just movement, but the intensity of exercise plays a crucial role in improving health. A new study published in the European Heart Journal indicates that even a small amount of vigorous physical activity can significantly reduce the risk of multiple chronic diseases.

The study analyzed data from the UK Biobank, involving over 470,000 participants, including both those who used activity trackers and those who self-reported their exercise habits. Over an average period of nine years, researchers tracked the development of several major health conditions, including cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, dementia, and chronic kidney disease.

Findings revealed that individuals who engaged in just over 4% of their total physical activity at vigorous intensity had notably lower health risks compared to those who did none. The reductions were substantial—ranging from a 63% lower risk of dementia and 60% lower risk of type 2 diabetes to a 46% decrease in overall mortality.

Experts say these results highlight the importance of incorporating higher-intensity workouts into daily routines, while still advising individuals to consult a doctor before starting any new exercise programme.

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