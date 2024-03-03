Violence-free NE established, over 10,000 militants laid down arms: Amit Shah

New Delhi/Agartala: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday that the Centre has resolved a large number of problems in the northeastern states and made the region violence and insurgency-free, while over 10,000 militants from various outfits have shunned the path of violence and surrendered before the government.

Addressing the tripartite meeting between the Home Ministry, Tripura government and leaders of the opposition Tipra Motha Party (TMP) in the national capital, the Home Minister said that various accords were signed with many militant outfits in the northeast to restore peace and accelerate all-round development and welfare of the region.

The accords signed with various militant outfits and other organisations include the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA), Bodo, National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT), Dimasa, Karbi, Adivasi, and Reang tribals.

Besides, inter-state border problems in Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya have also been resolved, he said.

The Home Minister said that with the signing of the accords and resolution of the problems, development in the northeastern region has accelerated.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India would also develop the northeast region and Tripura. The Government of India is always sincere in upholding the rights of the tribals and the people of the northeast," Shah said.

The Home Minister also thanked the erstwhile kings of Tripura for settling the people who migrated from then East Pakistan, now Bangladesh.

The tripartite agreement was signed on Saturday in Delhi between the Centre, Tripura government and the Tipra Motha Party (TMP) to provide more empowerment to the state's tribals, who constitute one-third of Tripura's four-million population. (IANS)

