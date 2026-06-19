Court Summons Artist Marshall Baruah To Appear On 25th June

Guwahati: Today, the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court has issued notices to graffiti artist Marshall Baruah and youth leader Ankuman Bordoloi, directing them to appear before the court on 25th June in connection with a case arising from protests against tree felling in Bharalumukh.

Baruah had staged a protest against the cutting of trees in the area by creating artwork highlighting environmental concerns. The court has now summoned him to appear as part of the ongoing proceedings.

The duo were arrested in 2024 while participating in protest opposing the felling of trees in Bharalumukh and subsequently spent 14 days in judicial custody. They were booked under non-bailable sections, with Assam Police alleging their involvement in a criminal conspiracy to commit murder.

Marshall Baruah, a prominent figure in Guwahati's public art scene, is also known for restoring and repainting the mural of singer Zubeen Garg beneath the Ganeshguri Flyover on 18th June

Further proceedings in the matter are scheduled for 25th June, when both accused have been directed to appear before the court.