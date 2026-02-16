Vote on Account Budget Session Begins in Assam, Key Discussions Ahead

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Budget (Vote on Account) Session 2026 of the Assam Legislative Assembly (ALA) will start tomorrow with a schedule of four working days. Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya will address the house on the opening day.

According to ALA sources, the supplementary budget for FY 2025-26 will be tabled on the first day of business. On February 17, Finance Minister Ajanta Neog will table the Vote on Account budget for the financial year 2026-27. After discussions on the budget, it will be passed on February 19, the concluding day of the budget session.

This will be the last session of the 15th Legislative Assembly.

