Voters brave heatwave; high turnout in Phase I of Lok Sabha polls

Polling completed in 10 States/UTs, most of NE

New Delhi: Polling for the first phase of the General Elections 2024 recorded high voter turnout despite the heat wave. Polling remained largely peaceful, with voters from various walks of life participating enthusiastically in a dazzling display of civic responsibility and pride.

In Phase 1 of General Elections 2024, polling has been completed for 10 states and UTs to elect the 18th Lok Sabha, along with polling for the Legislative Assemblies of Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh. The Election Commission thanked the voters of phase 1 and the entire election machinery.

The tentative figure of voter turnout across 21 states and UTs reported was over 60% at 7 p.m. The voting percentage is likely to go up when reports from all polling stations are obtained, as polling is scheduled till 6 p.m. in many constituencies. Also, voters reaching the polling stations until the end of polling hours are allowed to cast their vote. Final figures will be known tomorrow after the scrutiny of Form 17A, the ECI said.

The Commission, led by CEC Rajiv Kumar and ECs Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, constantly monitored the progress of polling in Phase 1 across the constituencies from ECI Headquarters in NirvachanSadan. A state-of-the-art control room was set up at the HQ for this purpose. Similar control rooms were created at the state and district levels as well.

Against the backdrop of a largely peaceful and conducive environment, the nation’s diverse electorate painted vivid pictures of democracy in action. From bustling city centres to remote villages, the polling stations witnessed a colourful convergence of voters spanning generations and backgrounds. Polling was seamless, based on meticulous planning and execution by the Commission and its officials in the field.

With the Commission’s focus on facilitating voting in the tribal hinterland, communities in Left Wing Extremist (LWE)-affected areas in Chhattisgarh embraced the power of the ballot over the bullet, choosing the path of peace and democracy. 56 villages in Bastar cast their vote in a polling booth set up in their own village for the first time in a LokSabha Election. Voters were seen to benefit from the medical facilities at the Model Polling Station in PC-163 in Bijapur. In another instance from Gadchiroli-Chimur, Maharashtra, the local tribal dialect was used at the Hemalkasa Booth, containing all relevant information. In Bodh Gaya in Bihar, Buddhist monks were seen posing with a smile and their fingers inked in a proud display.

In Andaman and Nicobar Islands, voters belonging to the tribal communities came out in large numbers. The Shompen tribe of Great Nicobar made history by casting their votes for the first time in #GeneralElections2024. In Mizoram, an elderly couple reaffirmed their vow to vote together. In Arunachal Pradesh, an elderly woman trekked to the polling station on her own volition, despite having the home voting facility.

Voters braved the heat in most parts of the country, while in others, voters waited patiently in the pouring rain. The Assured Minimum Facilities guaranteed by the ECI at every polling station were of immense support to them.

Voters came in colourful attire, reflecting the rich tapestry of Indian culture, and proudly flaunted their selfies with inked fingers, symbolizing the accomplishment of their civic duty.

In the seven-phase General Elections 2024, 102 parliamentary constituencies across 21 states and UTs went to the polls today. States including Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tamil Nadu, and the Union Territories of Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep completed their voting process.

The Election Commission is working strenuously to ensure a smooth, transparent, and inclusive electoral process in the subsequent phases of General Elections 2024, it was stated. (PIB)

