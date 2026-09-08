VP CP Radhakrishnan Lauds Gauhati University’s Riparian Research, Hails Assamese-Tamil Literary Translations

Assam Cabinet Approves Khel Maharan 3.0, Green Cess Policy and Welfare MeasuresOur bureau

GUWAHATI/AZARA: Vice President of India CP Radhakrishnan today stressed the importance of riparian research in addressing both regional and national challenges, describing the Brahmaputra as an ecological, economic, and civilisational force. He appreciated Gauhati University's research on the Brahmaputra Basin, endangered languages, multilingualism, women's studies, environmental sustainability and Indian knowledge systems.

The Vice-President inaugurated infrastructure projects valued at Rs 110 crore at Gauhati University, which include a new multidisciplinary academic building, a new boys' and international students' hostel, and improvements to the auditorium and library.

Established on January 26, 1948, as the first university in Northeast India, Gauhati University has grown into a premier institution in the region, with NAAC A+ accreditation and 9th rank among State Public Universities in NIRF 2025.

In his address, he appreciated the university's efforts to preserve India's linguistic heritage. He said language carries the memory, wisdom and identity of a civilisation. He welcomed the translation of Assamese and Tamil literary works into each other and encouraged greater academic and literary exchanges between Assam and Tamil Nadu, observing that India's linguistic diversity is enriched by its cultural unity.

Highlighting the expansion of India's higher education ecosystem since 2014, the Vice President lauded the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in expanding educational opportunities across the country, noting the establishment of new IITs, IIMs, IIITs, Central Universities, AIIMS and other institutions. He also highlighted the 42.2 per cent rise in women's enrolment in higher education, from 1.57 crore in 2014-15 to 2.24 crore in 2023-24, describing women's increasing participation and academic achievements as significant indicators of empowerment.

The Vice President appreciated Assam's development trajectory under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, particularly in infrastructure, connectivity, education, investment and employment. He highlighted the state's improved education performance, the commencement of the first MBA batch at IIM Guwahati and more than 1.64 lakh merit-based government appointments since 2021.

Calling upon students and scholars to contribute to Viksit Bharat @2047, Radhakrishnan urged them to dream boldly, pursue research addressing community challenges, ensure technology serves humanity and make innovation a vehicle for inclusive development.

On the occasion, the Vice President released a book - Bhupen Hazarika: Hundred Years of a Wandering Song - edited by Ankuran Dutta and Nani Gopal Mahanta, and the fifth revised and enlarged edition of Chandrakanta Abhidhan.

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