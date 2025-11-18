Vrindavani Vastra: Assam Government, British Museum Sign LoI

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam government and the British Museum today signed a letter of intent (LoI) for bringing Vrindavani Vastra to Assam for a specific period of time so as to display the Vaish-navite fabric for public viewing. Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and top officials of the British Museum were present at the signing of the LoI.

Taking to his X handle after signing of the LoI, the CM posted, “The Vrindavani Vastra is not just a textile, it is a symbol of Assam’s rich spiritual and cultural heritage, reflecting the devotion and vision of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev. The signing of the Letter of Intent with London British Museum to bring it back home under a loaning arrangement marks a red letter moment which strengthens our connection to Assam’s timeless legacy.A priceless heritage of our land returns to where it truly belongs!”

Vrindavani Vastras are on display in four museums in the world – one each in London, Paris, Boston and Los Angeles. The biggest fragments of the Vaishnavite textiles are on display in the museums of London and Paris.

The Koch King, Naranarayan, patronised weaving of Vrindavani Vastra depicting the life of Lord Krishna in Vrindavan. It was made of woven silk using the complex ‘lampas’ technique. This technique requires two weavers working simultaneously. It measures around 937 cm by 231 cm and is assembled from 15 panels. This piece has been in the British Museum since 1904.

