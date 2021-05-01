Want a correct NRC (National Register of Citizens): AXM

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: The Axam Xatra Mahaxabha (AXM) has appealed to the Centre and the State Government not to accept the NRC (National Register of Citizens) that has "40 per cent names of suspected foreigners".

In a statement issued to the media on Friday, AXM secretary-general Kusum Kumar Mahanta said, "We want the State Government and the Centre to publish a correct NRC.

"The NRC update exercise began in Assam after 30 years of signing the Assam Accord and a decade-long case on it in the Supreme Court of India. The NRC was updated in 2019. However, it comes to light on observation that the updated NRC still has 40 per cent errors, and it the names of around 40 per cent of people of suspected nationalities. To cap it all, the names of lakhs of indigenous people of the State haven't been included in it.

"The Assam Accord is the outcome of the six-year-long Assam Agitation and the supreme sacrifice of 855 martyrs. The Accord is the basis for taking 1971 as the cut-off year for the detection of foreigners in the State. Even after taking 1971 as the cut-off year, the NRC has the names of suspected foreigners.

"Amidst such allegations, it's not justifiable on the part of the State and the Central governments to accept such an anomalous NRC. This is an anti-India NRC that poses a threat to the Indians, especially that of Assam."

