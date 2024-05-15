Want defence manufacturing units in state, says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: With his eyes set on an industrial regime in sync with modern technology, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Assam Government wants to have defence manufacturing units in the state.

The Chief Minister said, “The state has industries based on mines and minerals like petroleum, limestone, etc. We already have a tea industry in the state. Now we want to step into technology-based industries, apart from the ones based on natural resources.”

The Chief Minister tweeted, “Assam-made semiconductor chips will hit the global market within next year. I also want to bring defence manufacturing units, mobile phone assembling units, and other technology-based industries to our state.”

The Chief Minister said that the State Government would try its best to set up defence manufacturing units under the Central Government’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat in Defence Initiative’. He said that the move is still in its initial stages. “After the Lok Sabha Sabha poll process, we will chalk out a policy for defence industrial units in the state in line with Uttar Pradesh, Telengana, etc. We will try our best to provide more incentives than the other states in this sector. We need to convince interested parties to invest in this venture in the state. I do believe that Tata’s semiconductor unit in Jagiroad will help assuage interested big industries to invest in the state,” he said.

According to sources, the Chief Minister’s Atmanirbhar Assam Abhijan, the proposed global investment summit in November 2024 with the aim of wooing major investment and promoting Assam as an investment hub, etc., are some of the highlights aimed at creating an eco-system for investment in Assam.

Tourism and hospitality are evolving as a dividend-paying industry in the state, with big hotel chains coming to the state. The renovated Kamakshya Corridor, the cultural project at Borduwa, etc., have also lifted the state as a destination for pilgrimage.

The huge investment in green energy and the over Rs 5,000 crore investments to set up solar plants also add to the overall investment avenues in the state.

