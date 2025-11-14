War On Drugs: Security Forces Eradicate 35 Acres of Illegal Poppy Cultivation in Ukhrul, Manipur

Imphal: In a major crackdown on illegal drug cultivation, security forces in Manipur, working alongside various government agencies including the Forest Department, dismantled extensive poppy plantations in Ukhrul district. On 13 November 2025, a combined team uprooted and incinerated poppy crops covering nearly 35 acres in the Mullam hill range under the jurisdiction of Litan Police Station. During the operation, three huts believed to be used as temporary shelters by cultivators were also demolished.

This action came a day after another large-scale enforcement effort on 12 November, where security personnel cleared around 56 acres of poppy plantations in Kangpokpi district. Targeted areas included the adjoining Thonglang Akutpa and Songjang hill ranges as well as Awlmun village under Kangchup Police Station. Nineteen farm huts used for shelter and possibly processing narcotics were razed. Additionally, ten bags of fertiliser and nine sacks of salt found at the locations were seized and destroyed.

Officials stated that these back-to-back operations aim to disrupt well-established illegal poppy cultivation networks that contribute to the regional drug trade. The efforts were described as a significant step towards reducing narcotics production in Manipur’s hill districts, with plans for continued coordinated actions in the weeks ahead.

These developments reflect a strengthened and collaborative approach by Manipur authorities to address drug-related challenges through stringent field operations and inter-agency cooperation, underscoring the state’s commitment to tackling illicit narcotics cultivation and trafficking.